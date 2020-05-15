Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR), Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

The shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $18 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Concrete Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Neutral the USCR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. Stifel was of a view that USCR is Hold in its latest report on July 18, 2019. SunTrust thinks that USCR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.69.

The shares of the company added by 5.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.77 while ending the day at $16.81. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -19.55% decline from the average session volume which is 0.55 million shares. USCR had ended its last session trading at $15.86. U.S. Concrete Inc. currently has a market cap of $271.31 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.36, with a beta of 1.40. U.S. Concrete Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 USCR 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $56.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Concrete Inc. generated 26.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.26%. U.S. Concrete Inc. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 12, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $4.70 and traded between $3.66 and $4.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RKDA’s 50-day SMA is 3.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.78. The stock has a high of $10.20 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 491137.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.69%, as 504,349 USCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.01% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 174.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Anson Advisors, Inc. sold more RKDA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -55.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Anson Advisors, Inc. selling -292,574 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 236,766 shares of RKDA, with a total valuation of $1,006,256.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.