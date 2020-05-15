Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK), Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

The shares of RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Brigantine in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2012. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $12.50 price target. Brigantine wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RealNetworks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Brigantine advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2011, to Hold the RNWK stock while also putting a $8.50 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.23.

The shares of the company added by 8.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.8952 while ending the day at $0.96. During the trading session, a total of 0.58 million shares were traded which represents a -270.79% decline from the average session volume which is 0.16 million shares. RNWK had ended its last session trading at $0.89. RealNetworks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 RNWK 52-week low price stands at $0.32 while its 52-week high price is $2.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RealNetworks Inc. generated 19.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. It started the day trading at $10.19 and traded between $9.53 and $9.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSSI’s 50-day SMA is 11.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.55. The stock has a high of $17.50 for the year while the low is $8.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.18%, as 1.03M RNWK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.20% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 735.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. bought more DSSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 67.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. purchasing 911,903 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,261,259 shares of DSSI, with a total valuation of $28,062,224. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DSSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,611,533 worth of shares.

Similarly, China Investment Corp. (Investmen… decreased its Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares by 57.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,086,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,499,959 shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. which are valued at $13,486,468. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.