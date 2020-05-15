Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

The shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $58 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Planet Fitness Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Buy the PLNT stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that PLNT is Outperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that PLNT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.46.

The shares of the company added by 6.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $45.87 while ending the day at $51.01. During the trading session, a total of 4.17 million shares were traded which represents a -32.49% decline from the average session volume which is 3.15 million shares. PLNT had ended its last session trading at $47.92. Planet Fitness Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 42.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.91, with a beta of 1.22. PLNT 52-week low price stands at $23.77 while its 52-week high price is $88.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Planet Fitness Inc. generated 610.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -181.25%. Planet Fitness Inc. has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated FTAI as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FTAI could surge by 53.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.30% to reach $17.10/share. It started the day trading at $8.50 and traded between $7.51 and $8.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTAI’s 50-day SMA is 9.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.40. The stock has a high of $21.73 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.66%, as 1.11M PLNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.13% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 949.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.41% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.50% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.