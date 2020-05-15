Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

The shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LATAM Airlines Group S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that LTM is Underweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. HSBC Securities thinks that LTM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.55.

The shares of the company added by 9.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.41 while ending the day at $2.84. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a -25.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. LTM had ended its last session trading at $2.60. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.21, with a beta of 2.20. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LTM 52-week low price stands at $1.75 while its 52-week high price is $12.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LATAM Airlines Group S.A. generated 1.07 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 127.03%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is now rated as Strong Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated OCUL as Reiterated on May 21, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OCUL could surge by 38.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.91% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $6.2699 and traded between $6.00 and $6.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCUL’s 50-day SMA is 5.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.43. The stock has a high of $8.12 for the year while the low is $2.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.90%, as 6.09M LTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.85% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 133.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Summer Road LLC bought more OCUL shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Summer Road LLC purchasing 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,254,788 shares of OCUL, with a total valuation of $30,267,579. Opaleye Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more OCUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,505,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,604,876 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,482 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which are valued at $15,004,086. In the same vein, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,339 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,073,719 shares and is now valued at $11,944,621. Following these latest developments, around 9.89% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.