Mixed Analyst Attention: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

The shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RLJ Lodging Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Equal Weight the RLJ stock while also putting a $11.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Sell rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. CapitalOne was of a view that RLJ is Equal Weight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that RLJ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.91.

The shares of the company added by 6.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.245 while ending the day at $8.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.56 million shares were traded which represents a 20.83% incline from the average session volume which is 3.23 million shares. RLJ had ended its last session trading at $7.58. RLJ 52-week low price stands at $3.88 while its 52-week high price is $19.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -590.0%. RLJ Lodging Trust has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on January 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.49% to reach $11.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.71 and traded between $6.13 and $6.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RESI’s 50-day SMA is 10.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.47. The stock has a high of $13.28 for the year while the low is $6.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.58%, as 2.35M RLJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.37% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RESI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 61,406 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,088,420 shares of RESI, with a total valuation of $80,878,872. Deer Park Road Management Co. LP meanwhile bought more RESI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,015,891 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Front Yard Residential Corporation shares by 1.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,592,747 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,163 shares of Front Yard Residential Corporation which are valued at $40,993,243. In the same vein, ARP Americas LP decreased its Front Yard Residential Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 205,543 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,734,512 shares and is now valued at $31,200,782. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Front Yard Residential Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.