Mixed Analyst Attention: OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF), NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

The shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneMain Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on July 30, 2019, to Outperform the OMF stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Wedbush was of a view that OMF is Neutral in its latest report on May 15, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that OMF is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.60.

The shares of the company added by 9.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.8175 while ending the day at $20.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a 34.02% incline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. OMF had ended its last session trading at $18.61. OneMain Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 2.47. OMF 52-week low price stands at $12.21 while its 52-week high price is $46.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -390.91%. OneMain Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. RBC Capital Mkts also rated NGL as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that NGL could down by -48.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.66% to reach $3.17/share. It started the day trading at $5.02 and traded between $4.44 and $4.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGL’s 50-day SMA is 3.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.60. The stock has a high of $15.71 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.78%, as 7.31M OMF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.03% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more NGL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 39,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,438,410 shares of NGL, with a total valuation of $129,702,381. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more NGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,439,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its NGL Energy Partners LP shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,435,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,950 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP which are valued at $32,887,498. In the same vein, Salient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its NGL Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 177,735 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,158,828 shares and is now valued at $25,160,909. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of NGL Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.