Mixed Analyst Attention: Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

The shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ascendiant Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Ascendiant Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novus Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 320.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.67.

The shares of the company added by 17.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.96 while ending the day at $1.05. During the trading session, a total of 7.13 million shares were traded which represents a -2246.23% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. NVUS had ended its last session trading at $0.89. Novus Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.50 NVUS 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $2.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Novus Therapeutics Inc. generated 8.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -188.89%. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. B. Riley FBR also rated BANC as Downgrade on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that BANC could surge by 27.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.11% to reach $11.57/share. It started the day trading at $8.68 and traded between $8.095 and $8.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BANC’s 50-day SMA is 9.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.92. The stock has a high of $19.12 for the year while the low is $6.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.51%, as 2.02M NVUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.41% of Banc of California Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 441.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more BANC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -56,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,087,175 shares of BANC, with a total valuation of $73,848,364. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BANC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,617,151 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Banc of California Inc. shares by 1.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,911,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 41,623 shares of Banc of California Inc. which are valued at $40,763,030. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Banc of California Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.