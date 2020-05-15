Mixed Analyst Attention: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR), CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

The shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Hold the CFR stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $84. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Wedbush was of a view that CFR is Underperform in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that CFR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $70.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.92.

The shares of the company added by 7.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $56.52 while ending the day at $63.17. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a 27.13% incline from the average session volume which is 0.77 million shares. CFR had ended its last session trading at $59.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.09, with a beta of 1.66. CFR 52-week low price stands at $47.69 while its 52-week high price is $100.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -129.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has the potential to record 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.36 and traded between $0.3006 and $0.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHFS’s 50-day SMA is 0.4015 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0662. The stock has a high of $3.81 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 531327.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.09%, as 590,252 CFR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Empery Asset Management LP bought more CHFS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3,098.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Empery Asset Management LP purchasing 815,673 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 842,000 shares of CHFS, with a total valuation of $341,852. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CHFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,722 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.03% of CHF Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.