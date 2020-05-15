Mixed Analyst Attention: Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

The shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2018. The Industrials company has also assigned a $2.75 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alexco Resource Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 07, 2014, to Buy the AXU stock while also putting a $1.70 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2012. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $5.25. The stock was given Accumulate rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on February 16, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.04.

The shares of the company added by 8.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.70 while ending the day at $1.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a 38.32% incline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. AXU had ended its last session trading at $1.70. Alexco Resource Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 AXU 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $2.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alexco Resource Corp. generated 5.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Alexco Resource Corp. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. H.C. Wainwright also rated NVAX as Reiterated on April 30, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that NVAX could down by -65.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.83% to reach $23.17/share. It started the day trading at $40.35 and traded between $37.37 and $38.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVAX’s 50-day SMA is 16.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.43. The stock has a high of $44.94 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 54.53%, as 5.71M AXU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.58% of Novavax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 111.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 391.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 825.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 731,072 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,426,985 shares of NVAX, with a total valuation of $44,001,238. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,326,428 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Novavax Inc. shares by 35.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 579,632 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 152,556 shares of Novavax Inc. which are valued at $10,508,728. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Novavax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,874 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 373,068 shares and is now valued at $6,763,723. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Novavax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.