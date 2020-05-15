Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)

The shares of BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BGC Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2015, to Strong Buy the BGCP stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 06, 2015. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on February 01, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Deutsche Securities was of a view that BGCP is Buy in its latest report on June 16, 2008.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.48.

The shares of the company added by 6.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.32 while ending the day at $2.60. During the trading session, a total of 3.19 million shares were traded which represents a 28.72% incline from the average session volume which is 4.47 million shares. BGCP had ended its last session trading at $2.44. BGC Partners Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 123.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.90, with a beta of 1.95. BGCP 52-week low price stands at $2.07 while its 52-week high price is $6.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. BGC Partners Inc. has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Sidoti also rated MTSC as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that MTSC could surge by 42.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.62% to reach $24.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.09 and traded between $13.15 and $13.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTSC’s 50-day SMA is 20.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.47. The stock has a high of $63.31 for the year while the low is $13.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 485943.74 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.43%, as 304,055 BGCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of MTS Systems Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 266.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTSC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 36,052 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,641,411 shares of MTSC, with a total valuation of $56,182,812. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTSC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,174,910 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ariel Investments LLC decreased its MTS Systems Corporation shares by 2.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,443,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -40,021 shares of MTS Systems Corporation which are valued at $30,703,117. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its MTS Systems Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 267,833 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,275,572 shares and is now valued at $27,131,416. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of MTS Systems Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.