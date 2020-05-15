Is There A Value in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) And Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

The shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $195 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WEX Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Market Perform the WEX stock while also putting a $249 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $220. Credit Suisse was of a view that WEX is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that WEX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 234.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $157.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.41.

The shares of the company added by 5.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $110.375 while ending the day at $123.01. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a 25.34% incline from the average session volume which is 0.75 million shares. WEX had ended its last session trading at $116.09. WEX Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 81.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.31, with a beta of 1.89. WEX 52-week low price stands at $71.12 while its 52-week high price is $236.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WEX Inc. generated 1.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.07%. WEX Inc. has the potential to record 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $5.60 and traded between $4.11 and $4.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXLA’s 50-day SMA is 3.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.90. The stock has a high of $15.25 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 87913.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.99%, as 72,098 WEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.52% of Axcella Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 86.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more AXLA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -213,268 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,202,766 shares of AXLA, with a total valuation of $14,924,890.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Axcella Health Inc. shares by 11.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 316,079 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 32,535 shares of Axcella Health Inc. which are valued at $1,472,928. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Axcella Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,535 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 181,141 shares and is now valued at $844,117. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Axcella Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.