Is There A Value in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) And Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

The shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $35 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vornado Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Neutral the VNO stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $32. BofA/Merrill was of a view that VNO is Neutral in its latest report on February 20, 2020. CFRA thinks that VNO is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $48.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.40.

The shares of the company added by 8.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.82 while ending the day at $35.01. During the trading session, a total of 5.99 million shares were traded which represents a -118.58% decline from the average session volume which is 2.74 million shares. VNO had ended its last session trading at $32.30. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $6.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.13, with a beta of 1.48. VNO 52-week low price stands at $27.64 while its 52-week high price is $68.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.39%. Vornado Realty Trust has the potential to record 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $0.56 and traded between $0.50 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHAP’s 50-day SMA is 0.4518 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0571. The stock has a high of $5.93 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.59%, as 3.11M VNO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.56% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.57% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Strategic Value Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,902,367 shares of CHAP, with a total valuation of $6,812,160. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CHAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,083,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC decreased its Chaparral Energy Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,890,930 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,416,556. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Chaparral Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.