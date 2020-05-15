Is There A Value in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) And comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

The shares of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $136 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Rentals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Equal-Weight the URI stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $115. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on April 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that URI is Neutral in its latest report on April 03, 2020. Goldman thinks that URI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 180.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $144.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.90.

The shares of the company added by 6.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $105.26 while ending the day at $116.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a 11.3% incline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. URI had ended its last session trading at $108.77. United Rentals Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.07, with a beta of 2.29. United Rentals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 URI 52-week low price stands at $58.85 while its 52-week high price is $170.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Rentals Inc. generated 513.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.49%. United Rentals Inc. has the potential to record 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Aegis Capital published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Needham also rated SCOR as Reiterated on May 10, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SCOR could surge by 55.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.81% to reach $5.30/share. It started the day trading at $2.46 and traded between $2.27 and $2.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCOR’s 50-day SMA is 2.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.15. The stock has a high of $11.39 for the year while the low is $1.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.41%, as 3.71M URI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.50% of comScore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 587.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more SCOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -397,172 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,870,285 shares of SCOR, with a total valuation of $22,745,124. Tenzing Global Management LLC meanwhile bought more SCOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,415,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its comScore Inc. shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,154,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 43,376 shares of comScore Inc. which are valued at $9,115,274. In the same vein, Starboard Value LP increased its comScore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,957,579 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,982,386 shares and is now valued at $8,619,096. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of comScore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.