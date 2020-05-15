Is There A Value in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) And PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

The shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the GPMT stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on August 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20.50. JP Morgan was of a view that GPMT is Neutral in its latest report on January 16, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that GPMT is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.92.

The shares of the company added by 7.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.90 while ending the day at $4.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a 15.5% incline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. GPMT had ended its last session trading at $4.34. GPMT 52-week low price stands at $1.74 while its 52-week high price is $19.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 148.53%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) is now rated as Perform. It started the day trading at $0.9105 and traded between $0.8411 and $0.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTE’s 50-day SMA is 1.0235 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6700. The stock has a high of $8.29 for the year while the low is $0.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.02%, as 3.21M GPMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.25% of PolarityTE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 499.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.09% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Castle Hook Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,210,655 shares of PTE, with a total valuation of $1,246,975. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,181,626 worth of shares.

Similarly, DSAM Partners (London) Ltd. decreased its PolarityTE Inc. shares by 11.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 922,037 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -116,693 shares of PolarityTE Inc. which are valued at $949,698. In the same vein, FIAM LLC decreased its PolarityTE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 809,248 shares and is now valued at $833,525. Following these latest developments, around 27.10% of PolarityTE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.