Is There A Value in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) And Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

The shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $18 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2016. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ARR is Hold in its latest report on May 03, 2016. Nomura thinks that ARR is worth Reduce rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.71.

The shares of the company added by 7.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.3899 while ending the day at $7.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -0.2% decline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. ARR had ended its last session trading at $6.88. ARR 52-week low price stands at $4.95 while its 52-week high price is $21.15.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -46.51%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on February 03, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.7089 and traded between $0.6504 and $0.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DYNT’s 50-day SMA is 0.9616 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0114. The stock has a high of $3.70 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 239117.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.35%, as 309,298 ARR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.24% of Dynatronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.51% over the last six months.

First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more DYNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $104,617 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by 60.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 70,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -106,000 shares of Dynatronics Corporation which are valued at $58,100. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 50,100 shares and is now valued at $41,583. Following these latest developments, around 16.70% of Dynatronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.