Is Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Still Worth A Bite?

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.92, with weekly volatility at 11.56% and ATR at 13.70. The QDEL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.49 and a $210.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.13 million, which was -190.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 732.24K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.99% on 05/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $173.80 before closing at $185.73. QDEL’s previous close was $178.60 while the outstanding shares total 40.64M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 108.11, and a growth ratio of 15.02.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Quidel Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QDEL, the company has in raw cash 108.77 million on their books with 6.52 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 286479000 million total, with 136196000 million as their total liabilities.

QDEL were able to record 55.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 55.99 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 61.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Quidel Corporation (QDEL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Quidel Corporation recorded a total of 174.65 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.28% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 12.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 59.66 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 114.99 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.64M with the revenue now reading 0.96 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.99 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QDEL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QDEL attractive?

In related news, Director, POLAN MARY LAKE PH D sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 204.27, for a total value of 1,368,630. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BUECHLER KENNETH F now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,000. Also, SVP, Business Development, Russell Edward Keith sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 79.58 per share, with a total market value of 1,002,796. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Intl Comm Operations, BORKAR RATAN S now holds 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 778,540. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Quidel Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QDEL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $100.33.