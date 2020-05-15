Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)?

The shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vertex Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 05, 2016, to Neutral the VTNR stock while also putting a $1.40 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2015. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $2.30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on January 27, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. Singular Research was of a view that VTNR is Buy in its latest report on January 15, 2015. Stifel thinks that VTNR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.63.

The shares of the company added by 20.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.55 while ending the day at $0.70. During the trading session, a total of 3.43 million shares were traded which represents a -1530.28% decline from the average session volume which is 0.21 million shares. VTNR had ended its last session trading at $0.58. Vertex Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 VTNR 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $1.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vertex Energy Inc. generated 4.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. Vertex Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Imperial Capital also rated PVAC as Initiated on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that PVAC could down by -11.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.08% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.40 and traded between $5.50 and $6.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVAC’s 50-day SMA is 4.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.09. The stock has a high of $39.31 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.52%, as 3.41M VTNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.29% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PVAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -42,472 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,937,147 shares of PVAC, with a total valuation of $12,184,655.

Similarly, Silver Point Capital LP decreased its Penn Virginia Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation which are valued at $6,604,500. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Penn Virginia Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 91,877 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 961,863 shares and is now valued at $6,050,118. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Penn Virginia Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.