Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)?

The shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.18.

The shares of the company added by 9.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.28 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -806.06% decline from the average session volume which is 0.13 million shares. HJLI had ended its last session trading at $0.31. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 HJLI 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $2.12.

The Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. generated 1.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. It started the day trading at $2.34 and traded between $2.13 and $2.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRKR’s 50-day SMA is 2.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.40. The stock has a high of $9.17 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.64%, as 4.59M HJLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.83% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 425.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Eastern Capital Ltd. bought more MRKR shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Eastern Capital Ltd. purchasing 416,667 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,050,001 shares of MRKR, with a total valuation of $11,157,753.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,754,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,528 shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,833,791. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.