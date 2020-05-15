Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)?

The shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Embraer S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. UBS was of a view that ERJ is Neutral in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that ERJ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.45.

The shares of the company added by 7.13% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.99 while ending the day at $4.51. During the trading session, a total of 4.61 million shares were traded which represents a -53.08% decline from the average session volume which is 3.01 million shares. ERJ had ended its last session trading at $4.21. Embraer S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERJ 52-week low price stands at $4.18 while its 52-week high price is $20.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Embraer S.A. generated 1.16 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Embraer S.A. has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 21, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $0.78 and traded between $0.705 and $0.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNDM’s 50-day SMA is 0.8934 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3194. The stock has a high of $7.04 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 335408.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.89%, as 365,226 ERJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.34% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 872.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AIGH Capital Management LLC sold more NNDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -63.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AIGH Capital Management LLC selling -350,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 201,816 shares of NNDM, with a total valuation of $164,076. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more NNDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,950 worth of shares.

Similarly, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its Nano Dimension Ltd. shares by 90.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 72,612 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -669,129 shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. which are valued at $59,034. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Nano Dimension Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,259 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,259 shares and is now valued at $12,406.