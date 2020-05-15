Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)?

The shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unum Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.95.

The shares of the company added by 9.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.40 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 0.82 million shares were traded which represents a -77.38% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. UMRX had ended its last session trading at $0.46. Unum Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 UMRX 52-week low price stands at $0.29 while its 52-week high price is $3.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Unum Therapeutics Inc. generated 29.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.0%. Unum Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.75% to reach $15.08/share. It started the day trading at $12.52 and traded between $11.425 and $12.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REAL’s 50-day SMA is 9.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.70. The stock has a high of $30.05 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.18%, as 10.40M UMRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.27% of The RealReal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more REAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 64.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 4,727,571 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,057,552 shares of REAL, with a total valuation of $141,555,660.

Similarly, Woodson Capital Management LP decreased its The RealReal Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,573,892 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of The RealReal Inc. which are valued at $53,697,492. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The RealReal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,709,979 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,767,813 shares and is now valued at $32,494,125. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of The RealReal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.