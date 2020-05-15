Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX:TRXC)?

The shares of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.30 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OpGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2018, to Buy the OPGN stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.51.

The shares of the company added by 6.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.81 while ending the day at $2.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 56.69% incline from the average session volume which is 2.64 million shares. OPGN had ended its last session trading at $1.94. OpGen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 OPGN 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $15.20.

The OpGen Inc. generated 11.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -597.67%. OpGen Inc. has the potential to record -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX:TRXC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.41 and traded between $0.39 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRXC’s 50-day SMA is 0.4059 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.9840. The stock has a high of $25.22 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.26%, as 3.11M OPGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.27% of TransEnterix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TRXC shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 179,097 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,098,999 shares of TRXC, with a total valuation of $456,085. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TRXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $296,881 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Trust Advisors LP increased its TransEnterix Inc. shares by 11.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 618,481 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 64,425 shares of TransEnterix Inc. which are valued at $256,670. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its TransEnterix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 421,670 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 421,670 shares and is now valued at $174,993. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of TransEnterix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.