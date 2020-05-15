Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)?

The shares of eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on June 23, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eMagin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2014, to Buy the EMAN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 354.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.80.

The shares of the company added by 15.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.56 while ending the day at $0.64. During the trading session, a total of 16.87 million shares were traded which represents a -1024.65% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. EMAN had ended its last session trading at $0.55. eMagin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EMAN 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $0.92.

The eMagin Corporation generated 3.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. eMagin Corporation has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $7.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.16% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.65 and traded between $7.11 and $7.37 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.81 for the year while the low is $5.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.05%, as 4.30M EMAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.87% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.86% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BRMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,490,149 worth of shares.

Similarly, Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by 90.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,174,613 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,825,387 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $58,760,080. In the same vein, Cerity Partners LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,543,009 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,543,009 shares and is now valued at $37,207,244. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.