Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)?

The shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. UBS was of a view that CIG is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.75.

The shares of the company added by 8.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.28 while ending the day at $1.48. During the trading session, a total of 7.85 million shares were traded which represents a -54.25% decline from the average session volume which is 5.09 million shares. CIG had ended its last session trading at $1.36. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CIG 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $4.03.

The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais generated 179.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.2699 and traded between $0.2355 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPR’s 50-day SMA is 0.2395 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0118. The stock has a high of $2.36 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.20%, as 15.89M CIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.54% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -269,890 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,419,164 shares of HPR, with a total valuation of $5,451,162. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more HPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,001,740 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by 5.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,922,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 476,300 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation which are valued at $2,962,305. In the same vein, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its HighPoint Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,973,855 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,241,980 shares and is now valued at $2,404,337. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.