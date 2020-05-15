Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI), Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)?

The shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Armstrong Flooring Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gabelli & Co advised investors in its research note published on May 08, 2019, to Hold the AFI stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. That day the Gabelli & Co set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Hold rating by Gabelli & Co in its report released on August 08, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Stifel was of a view that AFI is Hold in its latest report on March 07, 2017. SunTrust thinks that AFI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.16.

The shares of the company added by 11.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.35 while ending the day at $2.52. During the trading session, a total of 0.89 million shares were traded which represents a -275.65% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. AFI had ended its last session trading at $2.27. Armstrong Flooring Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AFI 52-week low price stands at $1.12 while its 52-week high price is $11.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Armstrong Flooring Inc. generated 27.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 162.07%. Armstrong Flooring Inc. has the potential to record -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is now rated as Neutral. BTIG Research also rated PING as Initiated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that PING could surge by 10.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.52% to reach $25.96/share. It started the day trading at $23.67 and traded between $22.75 and $23.24 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $29.80 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.95%, as 2.77M AFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.22% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1010.43, while the P/B ratio is 2.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 788.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.42% over the last six months.

Keenan Capital LLC meanwhile bought more PING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,143,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by 53.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,290,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 449,495 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. which are valued at $32,161,004. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 27,338 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 758,922 shares and is now valued at $18,912,336. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.