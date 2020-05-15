Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)?

The shares of Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Square Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2020, to Outperform the SQ stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 05, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Sell rating by Compass Point in its report released on April 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Raymond James was of a view that SQ is Underperform in its latest report on April 16, 2020. UBS thinks that SQ is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.54.

The shares of the company added by 5.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $71.07 while ending the day at $78.20. During the trading session, a total of 15.95 million shares were traded which represents a 5.18% incline from the average session volume which is 16.82 million shares. SQ had ended its last session trading at $73.79. Square Inc. currently has a market cap of $33.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 169.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.88, with a beta of 2.60. Square Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 SQ 52-week low price stands at $32.33 while its 52-week high price is $87.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Square Inc. generated 1.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 121.05%. Square Inc. has the potential to record -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.00% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $13.71 and traded between $10.93 and $11.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGEN’s 50-day SMA is 10.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.84. The stock has a high of $16.31 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.71%, as 2.96M SQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.61% of Compugen Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 113.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 283,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,975,310 shares of CGEN, with a total valuation of $130,052,242. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more CGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,147,557 worth of shares.

Similarly, Rock Springs Capital Management L… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Compugen Ltd. which are valued at $15,939,000. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,064 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 947,104 shares and is now valued at $13,723,537. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Compugen Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.