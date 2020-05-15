Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)?

The shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Obalon Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 03, 2018, to Hold the OBLN stock while also putting a $2 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.96.

The shares of the company added by 7.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.73 while ending the day at $0.84. During the trading session, a total of 0.61 million shares were traded which represents a -86.39% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. OBLN had ended its last session trading at $0.78. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 OBLN 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $19.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Obalon Therapeutics Inc. generated 14.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -539.34%. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $2.1612 and traded between $1.86 and $2.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBM’s 50-day SMA is 2.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.12. The stock has a high of $5.74 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.51%, as 10.80M OBLN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.46% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more HBM shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 10,523,747 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,700,147 shares of HBM, with a total valuation of $92,365,360. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. meanwhile sold more HBM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,759,265 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.24% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.