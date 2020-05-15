Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM), Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)?

The shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2014. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Thomas Weisel Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2009. That day the Thomas Weisel set price target on the stock to $6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.93.

The shares of the company added by 10.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.63 while ending the day at $0.72. During the trading session, a total of 0.74 million shares were traded which represents a -180.81% decline from the average session volume which is 0.27 million shares. THM had ended its last session trading at $0.65. THM 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $0.75.

The International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. generated 6.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.58% to reach $10.86/share. It started the day trading at $10.1171 and traded between $9.74 and $9.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCJ’s 50-day SMA is 8.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.94. The stock has a high of $11.26 for the year while the low is $5.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.34%, as 13.63M THM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.00% of Cameco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 74.17, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.05% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Cameco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.