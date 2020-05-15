Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2280.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.12.

The shares of the company added by 9.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.11 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 23.29 million shares were traded which represents a 7.93% incline from the average session volume which is 25.3 million shares. IBIO had ended its last session trading at $1.09. IBIO 52-week low price stands at $0.05 while its 52-week high price is $3.40.

The iBio Inc. generated 3.64 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. ROTH Capital also rated SPWR as Initiated on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that SPWR could down by -4.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.99% to reach $6.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.69 and traded between $6.10 and $6.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPWR’s 50-day SMA is 6.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.08. The stock has a high of $16.04 for the year while the low is $4.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.47%, as 22.14M IBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.27% of SunPower Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 269.58, while the P/B ratio is 92.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.06% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,621,649 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SunPower Corporation shares by 16.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,868,571 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 826,990 shares of SunPower Corporation which are valued at $43,133,997. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its SunPower Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 881,062 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,811,259 shares and is now valued at $28,012,754. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of SunPower Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.