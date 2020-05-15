Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Edison Nation Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.37.

The shares of the company added by 14.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.01 while ending the day at $2.43. During the trading session, a total of 0.94 million shares were traded which represents a -52.89% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. EDNT had ended its last session trading at $2.13. Edison Nation Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 EDNT 52-week low price stands at $1.32 while its 52-week high price is $5.20.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on July 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.22% to reach $44.75/share. It started the day trading at $35.97 and traded between $33.84 and $34.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADPT’s 50-day SMA is 27.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.57. The stock has a high of $55.12 for the year while the low is $15.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.21%, as 3.21M EDNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Viking Global Investors LP sold more ADPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Viking Global Investors LP selling -4,912,899 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,493,708 shares of ADPT, with a total valuation of $1,072,133,593. Matrix Capital Management Co. LP meanwhile sold more ADPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $493,090,907 worth of shares.

Similarly, Senator Investment Group LP decreased its Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares by 29.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,613,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation which are valued at $115,654,851. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,104,772 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,868,996 shares and is now valued at $91,836,562. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.