Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)?

The shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cellectis S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Sell the CLLS stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Citigroup was of a view that CLLS is Neutral in its latest report on May 24, 2019. William Blair thinks that CLLS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 137.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.57.

The shares of the company added by 27.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.82 while ending the day at $17.41. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a -267.27% decline from the average session volume which is 0.15 million shares. CLLS had ended its last session trading at $13.70. Cellectis S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 CLLS 52-week low price stands at $7.32 while its 52-week high price is $19.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cellectis S.A. generated 287.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 268.09%. Cellectis S.A. has the potential to record -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Morgan Stanley also rated SPCE as Downgrade on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SPCE could surge by 46.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.99% to reach $29.67/share. It started the day trading at $16.31 and traded between $15.05 and $15.88 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $42.49 for the year while the low is $6.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.15%, as 21.99M CLLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.30% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 57.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought more SPCE shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchasing 892,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,500,000 shares of SPCE, with a total valuation of $96,910,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,681,218 worth of shares.

Similarly, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by 31.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,187,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,003,212 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. which are valued at $73,775,469. In the same vein, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC increased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 170,878 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,465,151 shares and is now valued at $61,055,961. Following these latest developments, around 67.42% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.