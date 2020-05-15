Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)?

The shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $16.50 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cadence Bancorporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 24, 2019, to Neutral the CADE stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that CADE is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 23, 2019. Goldman thinks that CADE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.84.

The shares of the company added by 6.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.00 while ending the day at $5.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a 15.56% incline from the average session volume which is 2.28 million shares. CADE had ended its last session trading at $5.45. CADE 52-week low price stands at $4.63 while its 52-week high price is $21.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Cadence Bancorporation has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Goldman also rated SDC as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that SDC could surge by 34.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.33% to reach $10.65/share. It started the day trading at $7.775 and traded between $6.31 and $7.00 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $21.10 for the year while the low is $3.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.09%, as 41.88M CADE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.62% of SmileDirectClub Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SDC shares, increasing its portfolio by 251.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 5,678,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,937,800 shares of SDC, with a total valuation of $61,279,816. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,950,509 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 49.41% of SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.