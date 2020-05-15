Is It Crazy To Buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) And Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

The shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $325 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lam Research Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Outperform the LRCX stock while also putting a $320 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $265. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on April 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 250. UBS was of a view that LRCX is Buy in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that LRCX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 300.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.32.

The shares of the company added by 8.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $240.34 while ending the day at $269.00. During the trading session, a total of 3.51 million shares were traded which represents a -38.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. LRCX had ended its last session trading at $248.19. Lam Research Corporation currently has a market cap of $39.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.41, with a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 LRCX 52-week low price stands at $171.04 while its 52-week high price is $344.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.98 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lam Research Corporation generated 3.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.05%. Lam Research Corporation has the potential to record 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. Morgan Stanley also rated AAXN as Downgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $94 suggesting that AAXN could surge by 3.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.70% to reach $78.11/share. It started the day trading at $79.08 and traded between $74.74 and $75.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAXN’s 50-day SMA is 69.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.06. The stock has a high of $90.10 for the year while the low is $49.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.80%, as 5.31M LRCX shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 861.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AAXN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -440,524 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,756,821 shares of AAXN, with a total valuation of $491,288,455. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AAXN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $392,739,502 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Axon Enterprise Inc. shares by 20.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 839,669 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. which are valued at $358,716,748. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Axon Enterprise Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,894 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,179,024 shares and is now valued at $303,856,835. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.