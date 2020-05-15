Is It Crazy To Buy Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) And The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coeur Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.90. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CDE is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 21, 2020. ROTH Capital thinks that CDE is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.85.

The shares of the company added by 9.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.87 while ending the day at $4.33. During the trading session, a total of 7.42 million shares were traded which represents a -6.17% decline from the average session volume which is 6.99 million shares. CDE had ended its last session trading at $3.97. Coeur Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CDE 52-week low price stands at $1.98 while its 52-week high price is $8.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Coeur Mining Inc. generated 52.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. Coeur Mining Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Jefferies also rated HAIN as Resumed on January 23, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that HAIN could down by -9.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.03% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $31.215 and traded between $29.415 and $29.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAIN’s 50-day SMA is 25.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.06. The stock has a high of $31.92 for the year while the low is $17.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.92%, as 9.87M CDE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.79% of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 215.11, while the P/B ratio is 2.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Engaged Capital LLC sold more HAIN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Engaged Capital LLC selling -8,149 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,060,628 shares of HAIN, with a total valuation of $544,206,628. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HAIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $193,842,817 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares by 3.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,448,421 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -231,400 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. which are valued at $166,627,199. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,740 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,909,793 shares and is now valued at $152,709,051. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.