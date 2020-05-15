Is It Crazy To Buy Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) And Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2010. The Industrials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2009, to Buy the APT stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 410.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.79.

The shares of the company added by 24.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.20 while ending the day at $16.35. During the trading session, a total of 15.71 million shares were traded which represents a -133.73% decline from the average session volume which is 6.72 million shares. APT had ended its last session trading at $13.10. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. currently has a market cap of $229.55 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 72.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.82, with a beta of -0.86. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 APT 52-week low price stands at $3.20 while its 52-week high price is $41.59.

The Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. generated 17.36 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $35.96 and traded between $33.82 and $34.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAGE’s 50-day SMA is 34.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 97.38. The stock has a high of $193.56 for the year while the low is $25.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.12%, as 6.98M APT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.85% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAGE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 40,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,713,487 shares of SAGE, with a total valuation of $300,671,723. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SAGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,572,543 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by 4.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,814,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 157,060 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $148,672,682. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,684,880 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,964,308 shares and is now valued at $115,548,726. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.