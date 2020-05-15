Is Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Still Worth A Bite?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) shares fell to a low of $21.05 before closing at $22.98. Intraday shares traded counted 1.9 million, which was -10.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.72M. FLS’s previous close was $22.19 while the outstanding shares total 133.27M. The firm has a beta of 1.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.46, and a growth ratio of 2.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.84, with weekly volatility at 8.04% and ATR at 1.77. The FLS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.98 and a $53.98 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.56% on 05/14/20.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Flowserve Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLS, the company has in raw cash 622.3 million on their books with 45.82 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2425514000 million total, with 1106031000 million as their total liabilities.

FLS were able to record 29.99 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -48.68 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 47.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Flowserve Corporation recorded a total of 894.46 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -19.42%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 628.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 265.98 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 133.27M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLS attractive?

In related news, President, AMSS, Chowbey Sanjay bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 30.38, for a total value of 15,190. As the purchase deal closes, the President, FCD, Wilson Kirk now sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 131,591. Also, Director, Chand Sujeet bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 43.88 per share, with a total market value of 43,879. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Minnix Lanesha now holds 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,339. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Flowserve Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.58.