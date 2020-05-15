Is A Downturn Overdue? Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)?

The shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $41 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Visteon Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Overweight the VC stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $104. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 106. Wolfe Research was of a view that VC is Outperform in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Barclays thinks that VC is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $64.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.88.

The shares of the company added by 9.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $54.6063 while ending the day at $62.32. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a -36.03% decline from the average session volume which is 0.47 million shares. VC had ended its last session trading at $57.17. Visteon Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 80.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.16, with a beta of 1.92. Visteon Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 VC 52-week low price stands at $38.69 while its 52-week high price is $105.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Visteon Corporation generated 825.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 187.5%. Visteon Corporation has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $1.19 and traded between $1.05 and $1.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXMD’s 50-day SMA is 1.1753 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3558. The stock has a high of $4.32 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 85.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.44%, as 81.42M VC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.08% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TXMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,935,541 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,239,545 shares of TXMD, with a total valuation of $30,398,481. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TXMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,829,849 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by 5.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,241,263 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -933,577 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. which are valued at $25,661,196. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,947,465 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,175,105 shares and is now valued at $25,556,666. Following these latest developments, around 12.67% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.