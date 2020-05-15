Is A Downturn Overdue? SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)?

The shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $125 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SVB Financial Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Buy the SIVB stock while also putting a $300 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $275. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 300. Raymond James was of a view that SIVB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that SIVB is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 255.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.51.

The shares of the company added by 8.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $152.76 while ending the day at $173.28. During the trading session, a total of 0.7 million shares were traded which represents a -1.23% decline from the average session volume which is 0.7 million shares. SIVB had ended its last session trading at $159.89. SVB Financial Group currently has a market cap of $8.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 2.22. SIVB 52-week low price stands at $127.39 while its 52-week high price is $270.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -138.43%. SVB Financial Group has the potential to record 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.77% to reach $15.44/share. It started the day trading at $26.21 and traded between $21.01 and $24.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGNX’s 50-day SMA is 8.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.60. The stock has a high of $29.50 for the year while the low is $4.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.32%, as 2.86M SIVB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.08% of MacroGenics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 143.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 202.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more MGNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 747,792 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,873,356 shares of MGNX, with a total valuation of $42,288,163. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more MGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,274,259 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MacroGenics Inc. shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,799,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,116 shares of MacroGenics Inc. which are valued at $27,358,855. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MacroGenics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,959 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,138,349 shares and is now valued at $22,596,113. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of MacroGenics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.