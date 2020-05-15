Is A Downturn Overdue? Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)?

The shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $32 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Penn National Gaming Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Hold the PENN stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $25. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PENN is Overweight in its latest report on May 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PENN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 372.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.61.

The shares of the company added by 7.13% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.00 while ending the day at $17.72. During the trading session, a total of 14.34 million shares were traded which represents a -40.43% decline from the average session volume which is 10.21 million shares. PENN had ended its last session trading at $16.54. Penn National Gaming Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PENN 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $39.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Penn National Gaming Inc. generated 730.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -633.33%. Penn National Gaming Inc. has the potential to record -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $0.2952 and traded between $0.275 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XELA’s 50-day SMA is 0.2223 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6315. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.46%, as 4.12M PENN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.12% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more XELA shares, increasing its portfolio by 117.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,777,887 shares of XELA, with a total valuation of $9,861,150.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by 6.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,269,528 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 141,652 shares of Exela Technologies Inc. which are valued at $805,682. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,303 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,215,735 shares and is now valued at $786,586. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Exela Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.