Is A Downturn Overdue? Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)?

The shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $13 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Outfront Media Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Outperform the OUT stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Morgan Stanley was of a view that OUT is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that OUT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.71.

The shares of the company added by 7.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.02 while ending the day at $12.33. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a 11.74% incline from the average session volume which is 2.89 million shares. OUT had ended its last session trading at $11.45. Outfront Media Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.91, with a beta of 1.59. Outfront Media Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OUT 52-week low price stands at $7.07 while its 52-week high price is $31.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Outfront Media Inc. generated 489.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -139.29%. Outfront Media Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 02, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. It started the day trading at $0.90 and traded between $0.81 and $0.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRSX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6874 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1364. The stock has a high of $2.94 for the year while the low is $0.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8757.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 247.23%, as 30,407 OUT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.04% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 764.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.12% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Psagot Mutual Funds Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 503,188 shares of FRSX, with a total valuation of $305,938. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichon… meanwhile bought more FRSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,331 worth of shares.

Similarly, TBF Global Asset Management GmbH decreased its Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares by 64.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,216 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -89,203 shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $29,923. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,150 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,150 shares and is now valued at $11,643.