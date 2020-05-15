Is A Downturn Overdue? Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)?

The shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $10 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Overweight the APLE stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. CapitalOne was of a view that APLE is Equal Weight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that APLE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.03.

The shares of the company added by 10.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.14 while ending the day at $8.24. During the trading session, a total of 3.38 million shares were traded which represents a 16.88% incline from the average session volume which is 4.07 million shares. APLE had ended its last session trading at $7.49. APLE 52-week low price stands at $4.48 while its 52-week high price is $16.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $195. Even though the stock has been trading at $188.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.60% to reach $168.52/share. It started the day trading at $185.95 and traded between $172.36 and $179.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDOC’s 50-day SMA is 160.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.74. The stock has a high of $203.85 for the year while the low is $53.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.45%, as 8.69M APLE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.63% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 60.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 122.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TDOC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,779 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,512,012 shares of TDOC, with a total valuation of $1,071,812,055. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more TDOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $950,342,989 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Teladoc Health Inc. shares by 0.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,759,858 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,948 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. which are valued at $783,425,028. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Teladoc Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 872,815 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,585,625 shares and is now valued at $590,158,019. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Teladoc Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.