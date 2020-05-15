Expensive Market, What To Buy? 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

The shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 1Life Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Equal Weight the ONEM stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on February 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Piper Sandler was of a view that ONEM is Overweight in its latest report on February 25, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that ONEM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.38.

The shares of the company added by 9.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.37 while ending the day at $29.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.56 million shares were traded which represents a -206.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.83 million shares. ONEM had ended its last session trading at $26.54. ONEM 52-week low price stands at $15.00 while its 52-week high price is $29.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. 1Life Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on August 08, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. DA Davidson also rated GLDD as Reiterated on August 05, 2016, with its price target of $4 suggesting that GLDD could surge by 45.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.82% to reach $14.40/share. It started the day trading at $8.26 and traded between $7.79 and $7.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLDD’s 50-day SMA is 8.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.01. The stock has a high of $11.96 for the year while the low is $6.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.45%, as 2.73M ONEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.23% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 557.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more GLDD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -100,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,047,688 shares of GLDD, with a total valuation of $44,621,562. Jennison Associates LLC meanwhile bought more GLDD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,004,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares by 105.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,151,738 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,133,585 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation which are valued at $36,701,364. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,894 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,034,360 shares and is now valued at $35,663,742. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.