Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) moved down -11.3% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has a beta of 2.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.79, and a growth ratio of 3.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.03, with weekly volatility at 6.53% and ATR at 1.98. The XEC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.15 and a $71.58 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.25% on 05/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $21.65 before closing at $23.45. Intraday shares traded counted 1.8 million, which was 52.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.79M. XEC’s previous close was $23.16 while the outstanding shares total 101.37M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Cimarex Energy Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For XEC, the company has in raw cash 88.71 million on their books with 65.96 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 676591000 million total, with 625099000 million as their total liabilities.

XEC were able to record 16.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.02 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 308.79 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cimarex Energy Co. recorded a total of 472.83 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -22.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -39.0%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.25 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -781.71 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 101.37M with the revenue now reading -7.76 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on XEC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of XEC attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, JORDEN THOMAS E bought 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.58, for a total value of 181,899. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice President, Abbott Gary R now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 161,331. Also, CEO and President, JORDEN THOMAS E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.28 per share, with a total market value of 162,800. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LOGAN HAROLD R JR now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,278. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

18 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cimarex Energy Co.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the XEC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.12.