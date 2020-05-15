Are Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Prospects Worsening?

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.84, with weekly volatility at 5.05% and ATR at 1.60. The COLD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.30 and a $40.42 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.46 million, which was 0.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.47M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.30% on 05/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $32.385 before closing at $33.42. COLD’s previous close was $32.99 while the outstanding shares total 177.29M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 87.03, and a growth ratio of 31.08.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company Americold Realty Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.93 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

COLD were able to record 18.25 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 28.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 80.52 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Americold Realty Trust recorded a total of 484.07 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 436.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 47.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 177.29M with the revenue now reading 0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COLD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COLD attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Investment Officer, Harron James Andrew sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 33.61, for a total value of 47,054. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Americold Realty Trust. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COLD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.43.