Analysts Turn Mixed On Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

The shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synchrony Financial, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. Goldman was of a view that SYF is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SYF is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.76.

The shares of the company added by 7.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.17 while ending the day at $17.07. During the trading session, a total of 11.87 million shares were traded which represents a -9.64% decline from the average session volume which is 10.83 million shares. SYF had ended its last session trading at $15.87. SYF 52-week low price stands at $12.15 while its 52-week high price is $38.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -67.24%. Synchrony Financial has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $2.81 and traded between $2.63 and $2.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZIOP’s 50-day SMA is 2.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.05. The stock has a high of $7.25 for the year while the low is $1.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.60%, as 28.50M SYF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.50% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MSD Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,151,516 shares of ZIOP, with a total valuation of $42,424,245. Miller Value Partners LLC meanwhile sold more ZIOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,655,858 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by 13.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,269,028 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,431,969 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which are valued at $34,353,278. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,211,766 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,723,392 shares and is now valued at $32,825,498. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.