Analysts Turn Mixed On New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN)

The shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Mountain Finance Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the NMFC stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $14.50. Robert W. Baird was of a view that NMFC is Neutral in its latest report on July 14, 2016. Robert W. Baird thinks that NMFC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.47.

The shares of the company added by 6.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.96 while ending the day at $8.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 6.51% incline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. NMFC had ended its last session trading at $7.54. NMFC 52-week low price stands at $4.62 while its 52-week high price is $14.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.82%. New Mountain Finance Corporation has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 29, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.6796 and traded between $0.603 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEN’s 50-day SMA is 0.8780 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2889. The stock has a high of $1.86 for the year while the low is $0.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.95%, as 2.30M NMFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 430.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The V3 Capital Management LP bought more GEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The V3 Capital Management LP purchasing 575,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,127,230 shares of GEN, with a total valuation of $4,460,690. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more GEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,625,538 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares by 2.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,040,391 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -111,108 shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $3,515,140. In the same vein, First Washington Corp. decreased its Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 593,239 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,599,980 shares and is now valued at $3,131,983. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Genesis Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.