Analysts Turn Mixed On Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

The shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Garrett Motion Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.99.

The shares of the company added by 8.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.20 while ending the day at $4.96. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a 32.45% incline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. GTX had ended its last session trading at $4.58. GTX 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $18.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Garrett Motion Inc. generated 254.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.37%. Garrett Motion Inc. has the potential to record 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.81% to reach $28.86/share. It started the day trading at $17.21 and traded between $16.00 and $16.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNK’s 50-day SMA is 19.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.51. The stock has a high of $26.92 for the year while the low is $7.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 680519.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.72%, as 580,347 GTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more TNK shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 352,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,305,465 shares of TNK, with a total valuation of $26,513,994. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,540,383 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by 32.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 592,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 146,574 shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. which are valued at $12,034,264. In the same vein, Marshall Wace LLP increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 423,024 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 536,775 shares and is now valued at $10,901,900. Following these latest developments, around 31.90% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.