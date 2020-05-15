Analysts Turn Mixed On CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

The shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CIT Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 01, 2017. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CIT is Buy in its latest report on April 26, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that CIT is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.21.

The shares of the company added by 9.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.3098 while ending the day at $14.64. During the trading session, a total of 3.21 million shares were traded which represents a -28.9% decline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. CIT had ended its last session trading at $13.33. CIT 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $53.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 154.32%. CIT Group Inc. has the potential to record -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 27, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.3899 and traded between $0.35 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTGN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4215 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6954. The stock has a high of $1.49 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.18%, as 1.23M CIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.04% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 401.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.62% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,197,337 shares of VTGN, with a total valuation of $526,828. Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more VTGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $109,821 worth of shares.

Similarly, KMS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares by 6.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 162,714 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $71,594. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.