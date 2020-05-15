Analysts Turn Mixed On Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

The shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2015. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cinedigm Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley & Co. advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2014, to Buy the CIDM stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley & Co. Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2013. That day the B. Riley & Co. set price target on the stock to $3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 164.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.33.

The shares of the company added by 19.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.52 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 0.93 million shares were traded which represents a -549.78% decline from the average session volume which is 0.14 million shares. CIDM had ended its last session trading at $0.55. CIDM 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $2.03.

The Cinedigm Corp. generated 14.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -240.0%.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) is now rated as Neutral. National Securities also rated PRFT as Initiated on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that PRFT could surge by 22.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.09% to reach $40.50/share. It started the day trading at $32.4754 and traded between $30.32 and $31.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRFT’s 50-day SMA is 31.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.36. The stock has a high of $53.76 for the year while the low is $18.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.15%, as 1.67M CIDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.51% of Perficient Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.23, while the P/B ratio is 2.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 522.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PRFT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -184,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,598,102 shares of PRFT, with a total valuation of $160,151,893. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more PRFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,076,665 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Perficient Inc. shares by 1.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,132,040 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -38,573 shares of Perficient Inc. which are valued at $74,258,953. In the same vein, Robeco Institutional Asset Manage… decreased its Perficient Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 594,692 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,173,109 shares and is now valued at $40,859,386. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Perficient Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.