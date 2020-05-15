Analyst’s Sets C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) New Target at $72.94: CHRW is Now On A Buy List

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) previous close was $71.79 while the outstanding shares total 131.24M. The firm has a beta of 0.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.07, and a growth ratio of 2.01. CHRW’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.54% on 05/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $70.42 before closing at $72.18. Intraday shares traded counted 2.16 million, which was -0.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.15M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.41, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 2.38. The CHRW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $56.94 and a $91.23 high.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CHRW, the company has in raw cash 294.57 million on their books with 320.92 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2606639000 million total, with 1804725000 million as their total liabilities.

CHRW were able to record 50.66 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -153.29 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 58.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. recorded a total of 3.81 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.41% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.24 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 567.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 131.24M with the revenue now reading 0.58 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.71 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHRW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHRW attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, WIEHOFF JOHN sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 71.09, for a total value of 15,730,540. As the sale deal closes, the President of Robinson Fresh, Castagnetto Michael D. now sold 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,803. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought 346 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 71.85 per share, with a total market value of 24,859. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Global Forwarding, Short Michael John now holds 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,134. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

6 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHRW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $72.94.