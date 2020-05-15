Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

The shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Dougherty & Company was of a view that UCTT is Buy in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Cowen thinks that UCTT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.23.

The shares of the company added by 6.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.91 while ending the day at $18.59. During the trading session, a total of 0.6 million shares were traded which represents a 8.63% incline from the average session volume which is 0.65 million shares. UCTT had ended its last session trading at $17.44. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 UCTT 52-week low price stands at $11.20 while its 52-week high price is $30.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. generated 208.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.32%. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners published a research note on April 13, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $6.13 and traded between $5.31 and $5.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRIL’s 50-day SMA is 4.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.11. The stock has a high of $7.97 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.99%, as 5.03M UCTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.82% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 62.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 2101.87% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.